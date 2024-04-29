All you can ETF and Santander's big, beautiful ABS

It was another week of 100% attendance from the Another Fine Mezz team, but such was the quality of stories this week, there was a fair bit of bickering over who got to go first.

For the starter, European securitization reporter, George Smith had Santander's mammoth German consumer ABS to discuss, where investors chose to fill up on mezz.

Then, CLO reporter Victoria Thiele (and to a lesser degree, securitization editor, Tom Lemmon) served up the main course as the European market salivated at the prospect of its first CLO ETF after the product has boom in the US.

Dessert was learning the lengths to which George will go to in order to watch his beloved Arsenal in the north London derby.