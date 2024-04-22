Deals, deals, and downgrades
Another Fine Mezz podcast

Tom Lemmon
Victoria ThieleGeorge Smith
April 22, 2024 05:53 PM
◆ Euro CLO deals galore ◆ US CLO deals galore ◆ Green CMBS downgraded

We had another full house on Another Fine Mezz this week, and CLO reporter Victoria Thiele was practically bouncing off the walls with three Euro CLOs to report on.

Host Tom Lemmon resisted the temptation to burst her bubble by comparing this to the number of deals out in the US CLO primary market. Let's just call it "offering Victoria some context". The question on the west side of the Atlantic is whether spreads can tighten, with so much in the pipeline.

Finally, in less pleasing news, European securitization reporter George Smith explained the issues facing the first ever Green European CMBS, River Green, after Moody's downgraded it for a second time.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz PodcastCLOs EuropeSecuritizationSecuritization - CLOsCMBS
TL
Tom Lemmon
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact
GS
George Smith

