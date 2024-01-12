Sterling bonanza for corporates and SSAs
Sterling bonanza for corporates and SSAs

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayBill Thornhill
January 12, 2024 03:08 PM

◆ Super sterling welcomes corporate first timers ◆ SSAs switch tactics in UK market ◆ Bill on bonds

'Union Jack' - The Union Flag

Amid all the records being smashed across primary bond markets this week, one could be forgiven for missing what has been happening in the sterling bond market. But fear not; we were all over it.

From remarkable debut deals from corporate issuers to a change in how public sector borrowers approach sterling bond issuance in what is a very busy time for the market, we discuss in-depth what has been going on, what is driving it and what it means.

Bill Jan 24.jpg

Then a change of tack this week as we stop to recognise one of our own. Forgive the self-indulgence but we think it is worth it. Bill Thornhill, our covered bond editor is retiring and we wanted to mark the event by talking to him about where he saw the covered bond market heading next and about his 40 year career from trading cotton to chronicling Pfandbriefe.

And don't forget to #AskGC any questions you have about capital markets for us to answer on future shows. Just email podcast@globalcapital.com, or DM us on LinkedIn.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastCovered BondsCorporate BondsSupras and agenciesComment
