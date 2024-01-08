Back in fashion: Permms and moustaches

With 2024 upon us, the Another Fine Mezz team are calling this week's episode the first of season 2.

All three of Tom Lemmon, Victoria Thiele and George Smith were recording this week, with George particularly needed to dissect a rapid start to the new year in UK prime RMBS. Lloyds' Permanent deal also got a rather snazzy cartoon for our esteemed reporter to brag about.

However, Victoria may feel that she could have used a couple more days to recover from her New Year's Eve exploits: rising loan prices look like they might delay Euro CLO issuance in January.

Tom's received a welcome hit to his regulation addiction, thanks to a consultation paper from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) that was released just before Christmas.

Finally, the team discussed the brilliance of George's upper lip hair.