Back in fashion: Permms and moustaches
GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Another Fine Mezz podcast

Back in fashion: Permms and moustaches

Tom Lemmon
George SmithVictoria Thiele
January 08, 2024 12:26 PM
FANS WEARING MERV HUGHES TYPE FALSE MOUSTACHES AT ENGLAND v AUSTRALIA MATCH

◆ Flying start for UK RMBS ◆ Loan rally to scupper January CLO party ◆ Merv Hughes lookalike competition

With 2024 upon us, the Another Fine Mezz team are calling this week's episode the first of season 2.

All three of Tom Lemmon, Victoria Thiele and George Smith were recording this week, with George particularly needed to dissect a rapid start to the new year in UK prime RMBS. Lloyds' Permanent deal also got a rather snazzy cartoon for our esteemed reporter to brag about.

However, Victoria may feel that she could have used a couple more days to recover from her New Year's Eve exploits: rising loan prices look like they might delay Euro CLO issuance in January.

Tom's received a welcome hit to his regulation addiction, thanks to a consultation paper from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) that was released just before Christmas.

Finally, the team discussed the brilliance of George's upper lip hair.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz PodcastSecuritizationSecuritization - CLOsRMBSRegulation
TL
Tom Lemmon
GS
George Smith
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - CLOs
Contact

Related articles
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month