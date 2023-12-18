EU ABS dreams of a green Christmas
EU ABS dreams of a green Christmas

George Smith
Victoria ThieleTom Lemmon
December 18, 2023 06:05 PM
◆ Searching for an ABS 'greenium' ◆ Euro CLO pipeline building ◆ A new golfer in town?

In the last episode before Christmas, George Smith and Victoria Thiele discuss why Europe’s ESG securitization issuers are still feeling upbeat despite the lack of a clear ‘greenium’.

Tom Lemmon was off this week, hopefully brushing up on his golf skills, after George Smith’s exploits at the GlobalCapital Christmas party put his status as Another Fine Mezz’s resident putting expert into doubt.

Finally, Victoria heard that it's not just the planet that's heating up, with European CLOs set to start the new year with a bang.

George Smith
Victoria Thiele
Tom Lemmon

