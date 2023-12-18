EU ABS dreams of a green Christmas

In the last episode before Christmas, George Smith and Victoria Thiele discuss why Europe’s ESG securitization issuers are still feeling upbeat despite the lack of a clear ‘greenium’.

Tom Lemmon was off this week, hopefully brushing up on his golf skills, after George Smith’s exploits at the GlobalCapital Christmas party put his status as Another Fine Mezz’s resident putting expert into doubt.

Finally, Victoria heard that it's not just the planet that's heating up, with European CLOs set to start the new year with a bang.