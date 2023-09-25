Tiers, tiers and more tiers

The podcast trio is reunited as Tom Lemmon narrowly survived dinner, George Smith has put the baby to bed and Victoria Thiele is back from holiday.

Not a day too soon: CLOs are being priced left, right and centre and tiers are starting to show between managers. We’re discussing whether that’s a good thing and who is feeling particularly smug about it.

In perhaps even more exciting news, eagle-eyed CLOrnithologists have spotted rare third party equity appear in a European deal last week.

Meanwhile, hungry bank treasuries and returning real money is keeping the ABS market hot. Don’t let that fool you, though. The market still needs to get its regulation changed.