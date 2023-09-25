GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Another Fine Mezz

Tiers, tiers and more tiers

Tom Lemmon
Victoria ThieleGeorge Smith
September 25, 2023 10:08 AM
◆ Investors want new CLO managers to pay up more ◆ Third party equity in European CLOs ◆ ABS runs fast, but is it deep enough?

The podcast trio is reunited as Tom Lemmon narrowly survived dinner, George Smith has put the baby to bed and Victoria Thiele is back from holiday.

Not a day too soon: CLOs are being priced left, right and centre and tiers are starting to show between managers. We’re discussing whether that’s a good thing and who is feeling particularly smug about it.

In perhaps even more exciting news, eagle-eyed CLOrnithologists have spotted rare third party equity appear in a European deal last week.

Meanwhile, hungry bank treasuries and returning real money is keeping the ABS market hot. Don’t let that fool you, though. The market still needs to get its regulation changed.

Topics

Another Fine Mezz Securitization - CLOsABSEuropean Securitization
TL
Tom Lemmon
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - Equities
Contact
GS
George Smith

