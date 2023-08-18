GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
GC PodcastGlobalCapital Podcast

Country Garden: follow the lack of money

Ralph Sinclair
Mike TurnerFrank Jackman
August 18, 2023 01:40 PM
Share

◆ China property co debt straits play out in EM... ◆ ... and European corporate bonds ◆ The industrious sterling bond market

--FILE--View of an exhibition hall of Chinese real estate developer Country Garden in Shanghai, China, 2 August 2018. The Malaysian government said

The aftershocks of Chinese property development whopper Country Garden's revelation that it would miss bond coupon payments rippled across the world's capital markets this week. We follow the trail from the beleaguered builder throughout the capital markets to see how it could hit the European corporate bond market and how it has already impacted upon demand for emerging market bonds.

As the German dramatist Gotthold Lessing wrote, "...everything is connected, everything is interwoven, everything changes with everything, everything merges from one into another." This is one of those fascinating threads in global finance that demonstrates the interconnectedness of the world's economy and markets.

The picture was rosier in the UK, however (and how often has anyone been able to say that the last couple of years?), where the sterling bond market is in fine form. We highlight new bonds from a couple of UK FIG borrowers and examine why the market is so busy when others appear to be on a summer holiday. Who says the UK has a problem with productivity?

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Tags

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastAsiaChinaCorporate BondsFIG
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Frequent Issuers Managing Editor GlobalCapital
Contact
MT
Mike Turner
FJ
Frank Jackman

Related articles