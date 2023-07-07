The urgent need to rethink development finance, SLBs regain purpose, IPOs revived

Valerie Hickey is the World Bank’s global director for the environment, natural resources and the blue economy. She talked to us about the challenges the world faces in getting capital to developing countries, what the World Bank is doing about it and how a change of thinking is needed to make development finance more effective.

Meanwhile, Heathrow and Aeroporti di Roma both priced sustainability-linked bonds this week. The product has come in for criticism this year but market participants had good things to say about these two deals. We investigate why and question just how effective a tool these will be for bringing change to the aviation industry.

Another market that has not had a vintage year is that for new listings in Europe. But three IPOs were priced this week, giving us cause to ask whether a full recovery is underway.