Come friendly rules and fall on SLLs

First off, apologies to John Betjemanfor the above mauling of his work but it isn’t often that you see market participants applauding attempts to regulate what they do and it inspired us to verse, albeit not our own. That happened this week when the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority decided to investigate the sustainability-linked loan market to see if things needed tightening up. We tell you what they are and why.

Meanwhile, after years of fretting over its status as a major equity market, London is about to host the biggest listing in Europe all year. WE Soda may not be the sort of glamourous tech company the UK craves for its stock exchange but it will be a big deal and a big moment for both the UK and European IPO markets. We discuss what is at stake.

Meanwhile, bond investors expressed fury that food retailers might be subject to price caps. We examine why.