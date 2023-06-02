GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
GC PodcastGlobalCapital Podcast

Come friendly rules and fall on SLLs

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayVictoria ThieleMarta Imarisio
June 02, 2023 02:59 PM
◆ An attempt to raise standards in the SLL market ◆ Will WE Soda’s IPO pop? ◆ Grocer price caps enrage bond investors

Greenwashing of the coal industry, conceptual image

First off, apologies to John Betjemanfor the above mauling of his work but it isn’t often that you see market participants applauding attempts to regulate what they do and it inspired us to verse, albeit not our own. That happened this week when the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority decided to investigate the sustainability-linked loan market to see if things needed tightening up. We tell you what they are and why.

Meanwhile, after years of fretting over its status as a major equity market, London is about to host the biggest listing in Europe all year. WE Soda may not be the sort of glamourous tech company the UK craves for its stock exchange but it will be a big deal and a big moment for both the UK and European IPO markets. We discuss what is at stake.

Meanwhile, bond investors expressed fury that food retailers might be subject to price caps. We examine why.

Tags

GlobalCapital Podcast GlobalCapital PodcastSRISyndicated LoansEquity IPOsCorporate Bonds
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Frequent Issuers Managing Editor GlobalCapital
JH
Jon Hay
VT
Victoria Thiele
Senior Reporter - Equities
MI
Marta Imarisio
Syndicated Loan Reporter
