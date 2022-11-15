All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Syndicated Loans

Loans, Levfin and Private Debt Awards: voting extended to Friday

GlobalCapital
November 15, 2022 06:24 PM
Market participants have three more days to add to votes or finalise them

By popular request, the poll to determine GlobalCapital's Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards 2022 will be kept open for a few more days, to give market participants time to finalise their votes.

The poll will stay open until Friday November 18.

We thank everyone who has put in the time to vote by the deadline, but appreciate that for some it has been difficult and are happy to grant the extension.

The poll is online here.

If you have any problems voting or would like to ask any questions, please do not hesitate to ask.

This article contains full details of the Awards.

Marta Imarisio, syndicated loans reporter marta.imarisio@globalcapital.com

Jon Hay, corporate finance and sustainability reporter jon.hay@globalcapital.com



GlobalCapital