Girls just want to run funds

That the asset management industry – and the financial markets at large – has a problem with gender equality and women’s participation will be a shock to no one. But a recent survey laid bare just how stark the issue is despite years of debate about how to make the business a better place to work for half of the population.

Two women with a wealth of financial markets experience joined us this week to discuss the state of the industry and what to do to improve it. Louise Wilson is the co-founder of Abundance Investment and was previously head EMEA of equity capital markets at UBS. Apiramy Jayarajah was most recently head of UK wholesale at Aviva Investors, which she joined from HSBC Global Asset Management but before that worked on trading floors at ABN Amro and Royal Bank of Scotland.

We are also right in the middle of recruitment season for those looking to get into the industry, either through internships or graduate schemes. So, we took the opportunity to ask Louise and Api what women in particular should be mindful of and what they should be asking prospective employers about a career in finance.