Japan’s bond issuers adapt and stay agile
Volatile markets, geopolitical tensions, divergence in monetary policies and an impending changing of the guard at the Bank of Japan are all among the challenges Japan’s leading issuers are getting ready to tackle over the next year. But their strong credentials and growing emphasis on environmental, social and governance factors mean they will still likely have the upper hand when it comes to tapping capital markets.
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article: