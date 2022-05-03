All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
SRI

ESG bonds flourish in Japan

Rashmi Kumar
May 03, 2022 04:00 PM
Japan’s environmental, social and governance bond market has gone from strength to strength in recent years, moving away from just green bonds to seeing a spurt in social and sustainable bonds too. In a roundtable featuring some of Japan’s major ESG bond issuers and bankers, participants focus on the way forward for the market — and the roadblocks that are hampering growth.

SRI Japan May 2022 SupplementGreen and Social Bonds
