Primary bond market practices undergo technological upgrade
Provoked by rising buy-side demand and regulatory interest, the practices, processes, and interactions involved in the selling and buying of bonds is beginning to be transformed by electronification and technological advancement. Greater automation in workflows, enhancing efficiency and transparency for all participants, is a force for good in the primary bond market. Change in market practices is never easy. But a tech upgrade is needed.
This new report Total Connectivity: The Power of Technology to Increase Efficiency and Reduce Risk in the Primary Bond Market analyses the key issues around this needed transformation, including the essential interoperability between the available technologies.
The report is sponsored by IHS Markit and was produced in collaboration with GlobalCapital's commercial editorial team.
For further reading on the topic, clink on the following article link: