Emerging Markets

Zambia has potential to become ‘restructuring benchmark’ for distressed EM sovs

by Mariam Meskin
August 19, 2021 08:21 PM
Alamy_HakaindeHichilema_575x375_19August2021.jpg

Restructuring of emerging market debt is back on the agenda this week, as defaulted Zambia’s election saw ‘market friendly’ Hakainde Hichilema secure the country’s presidency. The nature of its forthcoming Eurobond restructuring, which some say could act as a benchmark for other emerging market sovereigns, is expected to become clear within weeks

Emerging Markets Issue 1717ZambiaAfrica BondsCover story
Mariam Meskin
Last updated on August 19, 2021 08:21 PM
