Award winners podcast: SG on the trends shaping the structured products market

September 28, 2021 06:23 PM
Ever the powerhouse in derivatives, Société Générale CIB won Equity and Interest Rate Derivatives and Structured Products House of the Year in GlobalCapital's annual Americas awards for the industry earlier this year.

In this award winners podcast, Mike Clark, head of investor solutions for the structured products business, and Alex Ecot, head of distribution for the US, discuss the year the business has had, and what investor trends they are seeing, especially in areas such as ESG and inflation.




