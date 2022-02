Welcome to the GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2021!

The Awards commend the outstanding firms and individuals across the emerging markets, corporate, financial institution and public sector bond markets.

This year, the Bond Awards also incorporate GlobalCapital’s Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards, which for several years have commended the outstanding players in SRI and green debt markets.

A full list of the results is below.

We announced the Awards during a virtual ceremony at 3pm London time on June 16.

Please watch the ceremony here:

GlobalCapital Bonds Awards 2021 from Euromoney PLC on Vimeo.

The Awards were decided by a poll in which we asked market participants to vote for whom they thought had performed best during the period July 2020 to March 2021.

Borrowers chose the best banks and bankers, and bankers picked the best borrowers. There are also Awards for investors, rating agencies, advisers, law firms and trading platforms. These institutions were also encouraged to vote. We allowed one vote per institution.

GlobalCapital would like to thank all those who voted and those who took part in our Awards ceremony by contributing acceptance videos.

We hope you enjoy the Awards ceremony. Many congratulations to our winners and runners-up.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Bernd Bode

Volkswagen Financial Services

Peter Zirwes

Daimler

Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Bonds

SSA BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 BNP Paribas

3 Citigroup

Coming Force in SSA Bonds

BMO Capital Markets

2 TD Securities

3= Danske Bank, NatWest Markets

Most Impressive Investment Bank for SSA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole

2 HSBC

3 BNP Paribas

Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team

Bank of America, TD Securities

(joint winners)

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 HSBC

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive SSA House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 Crédit Agricole

Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling

Barclays

2 RBC Capital Markets

3 NatWest Markets

Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies

Danske Bank, RBC Capital Markets

(joint winners)

2 TD Securities

3 Nordea

Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market

RBC Capital Markets

2 BMO Capital Markets

3 TD Securities

Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market

Daiwa

2 Nomura

3 MUFG

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Crédit Agricole



Most Impressive SSA House for Post-Libor Solutions

RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities

(joint winners)

2= Citi, Bank of America, HSBC

SSA BOND INVESTMENT BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker

Ebba Wexler, Citigroup

2 François Planque, Bank of America

3 Hector Snuggs, HSBC

Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker

Asif Sherani, HSBC

2 Keith Price, JP Morgan

3 Benjamin Moulle, Crédit Agricole

Rising Star SSA Bond Banker

Alexander Malitsky, TD Securities

2 Clark Gard, JP Morgan

3 Tim Pinchen, Barclays

SSA BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team

European Investment Bank

2 European Union

3 World Bank

Most Innovative SSA Issuer

World Bank

2 European Investment Bank

3 Germany

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team

Italy

2 UK

3 Spain

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team

European Investment Bank

2 EU

3 World Bank

Best Explicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team

KfW

2 Unédic

3 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank

Best Implicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team

BNG Bank

2 Agence Française de Développement

3 Kommunalbanken Norge

Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Ontario

3 Quebec

Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

European Investment Bank

2 European Union

3 World Bank

Most Impressive Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Germany

2 France

3 Italy

Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

KfW

2 Société du Grand Paris

3 Cades

Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Ile-de-France

3 MuniFin

Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer

World Bank

2 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

3 International Finance Corp

Most Impressive Issuer for Post-Libor Solutions

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank

(joint winners)

2 World Bank

3 International Finance Corp

SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official

Davide Iacovoni, Italy

2 Martin Duffell, UK

3 Anthony Requin, France

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official

Andrea Dore, World Bank

2 Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank

3 Maria Lomotan, Asian Development Bank

Most Impressive Agency Funding Official

Otto Weyhausen-Brinkmann, KfW

2 Bart van Dooren, BNG

3 Jörg Graupner, KfW

SSA AWARDS FOR OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds

Pimco

2 BlackRock

3 Amundi

Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds

Clifford Chance

2 Linklaters

3 Allen & Overy

Best SSA Bond Trading Platform

Tradeweb

2 Bloomberg

3 JP Morgan

Best Fintech for SSA Primary Market Operations

Origin Documentation

2 Agora

3 DirectBooks

Financial Institution Bonds

FIG BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds

HSBC

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds

TD Securities

2 NatWest Markets

3 ING

Most Impressive Financial Institution Coverage Team

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Morgan Stanley

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institutions

Goldman Sachs

2 Citigroup

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital

Morgan Stanley

2 Goldman Sachs

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Debt

JP Morgan

2 HSBC

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt

HSBC

2 JP Morgan

3= Citigroup, Crédit Agricole

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution SRI/Green Capital Markets

ING

2 HSBC

3 ABN Amro

Most Impressive Bank for Regulatory Advice for Financial Institutions

Morgan Stanley

2 Citigroup

3 UBS

Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions

Bank of America

2 UBS

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive FIG House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 Deutsche Bank

3 HSBC

Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars

JP Morgan

2 Citigroup

3 Goldman Sachs

Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling

Barclays

2 HSBC

3 TD Securities

Most Impressive FIG House in Yen

Nomura

2 SMBC Nikko

3 Daiwa

FIG BOND INVESTMENT BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker

Howard Brocklehurst, Morgan Stanley

2 Alex Hayes-Griffin, Citigroup

3 David Marks, JP Morgan

Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker

Edward Markham, Goldman Sachs

2 Tim Christian, Citigroup

Rising Star FIG Bond Banker

Raphaël Gindre, JP Morgan

2 Guy Linch, Morgan Stanley

FIG BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower

Banco Santander

2 Standard Chartered

3 NatWest Group

Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower

BBVA

2 Berlin Hyp

3 Nationwide Building Society

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital

Intesa Sanpaolo

2 Rabobank

3= Allianz, Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt

Banco Santander

2 BPCE

3 Deutsche Bank

Most Impressive Debut or Return after Long Absence Financial Institution Issuer

Illimity Bank

2= Leeds Building Society, LSE Group, Volksbank Wien

Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Berlin Hyp

2 NatWest Group

3 Rabobank

Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer

Crédit Agricole

2= BPCE, Santander

FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official

Alessandro Lolli, Intesa Sanpaolo

2 Antonio Torio, Santander

3 Silvana Borgatti, Santander

Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official

Sietske De Bruine, ING

2 Krishan Hirani, Nationwide Building Society

FIG AWARDS FOR OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds

Pimco

2 BlackRock

3 APG

Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds

Moody’s

2 S&P Global

3 Fitch Ratings

Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds

Allen & Overy

2 Linklaters

3 Clifford Chance

Corporate Bonds

CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds

Bank of America

2 BNP Paribas

3 JP Morgan

Coming Force in Corporate Bonds

Mizuho

2= SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 Société Générale

3= Deutsche Bank, UniCredit

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars

Bank of America

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling

Barclays

2 HSBC

3 NatWest Markets

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Green/SRI Capital Markets

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 Crédit Agricole

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Sustainability-Linked Finance

Crédit Agricole

2= Goldman Sachs, ING, Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives

Barclays

2 Citigroup

3= BNP Paribas, Société Générale

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital

Citigroup

2 Bank of America

3 Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management

Deutsche Bank

2 Bank of America

3 Barclays

Most Impressive Corporate Coverage Team

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3= Deutsche Bank, HSBC

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Bank of America

3= BNP Paribas, Citigroup

CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANKER AWARD

Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker

Mark Kitchen, Bank of America

CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Borrower

BP

2 Iberdrola

3 Bayer

Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies

Verizon Communications

2 Medtronic

3 Coca-Cola

Most Innovative Corporate Borrower

Verbund

2 Chanel

3 Enel

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Comeback after Covid-19 Pandemic

Heathrow, Ryanair (joint winners)

2 Easyjet

3 Lufthansa

Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer

Iberdrola

2 Eni

3 Total

Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer

Traton

2 Vantage Towers

3 Inwit

Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Iberdrola

2 Ørsted

3 Daimler

Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer

Novartis

2 Enel

3 Ahold Delhaize

Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer

Volkswagen

2 National Grid

3 Toyota

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team

BP

2 Total

3 BMW

CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARD

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official

Gary Admans, BP

2 Alessandro Canta, Enel

3= Jason Bristow, Medtronic; Patrick Halpin, BP; Jamie Stead, Vodafone

CORPORATE BOND AWARDS FOR OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS

Best Debt Advisory Firm for Corporate Bonds

Rothschild

2 Ernst & Young

3 Société Générale

Most Influential Investor in Corporate Bonds

BlackRock

2 APG

3 Pimco

Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds

Moody’s

2 S&P Global

3 Fitch Ratings

Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds

Linklaters

2 Allen & Overy

3 Clifford Chance

Emerging Market Bonds

EM BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for CEE Bonds

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive Bank for Russian, CIS and former CIS Bonds

JP Morgan

2 VTB Capital

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds

Standard Chartered

2 JP Morgan

3 Citigroup

4 HSBC

Most Impressive Bank for African Bonds

Standard Chartered

2 JP Morgan

3 BNP Paribas

Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Bank of America

3 Citigroup

Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds

First Abu Dhabi Bank

2 Emirates NBD

3 Qatar National Bank

Most Impressive Local Bank for African Bonds

Rand Merchant Bank

2 Standard Bank

3 Absa

Most Impressive Investment Bank for CEEMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets

BNP Paribas

2 JP Morgan

3 UniCredit

EM BOND INVESTMENT BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive Emerging Market Origination Banker

Kirill Kondrashin, JP Morgan

2 Baiju Ganatra, BNP Paribas

3 Samad Sirohey, Citigroup

Most Impressive Emerging Market Syndicate Banker

Alex Karolev, JP Morgan

2 Nick Darrant, Citigroup

3 Matt Doherty, BNP Paribas

Rising Star Emerging Market Bond Banker

Boris Vladislavlev, JP Morgan

2 Ali Siddiqui, BNP Paribas

3 Borys Matiash, BNP Paribas

EM BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer

Saudi Arabia

2 Morocco

3 Turkey

Most Impressive CEE Issuer

Romania

2 Slovenia

3 Hungary

Most Impressive Russian, CIS and former CIS Issuer

Gazprom

2 Ukraine

Most Impressive Middle East Sovereign Issuer

Saudi Arabia

2 Abu Dhabi

3 Qatar

Most Impressive Middle East Bank Issuer

First Abu Dhabi Bank

2 Qatar National Bank

3 Emirates NBD

Most Impressive Middle East Corporate Issuer

Mubadala

2 Saudi Aramco

3= Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, DP World

Most Impressive Sukuk Issuer outside Asia

Islamic Development Bank

2= Dubai, Sharjah

3 Saudi Arabia

Most Impressive African Issuer

Morocco

2 Egypt

3 Benin

Most Impressive CEEMEA Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Egypt

2= Etihad Airways, Qatar National Bank

Most Impressive Latin American Sovereign Issuer

Mexico

2 Chile

3 Peru

Most Impressive Latin American Bank Issuer

Itaú Unibanco

2 BBVA Bancomer

Most Impressive Latin American Green/SRI Debt Issuer

Chile

2 Suzano

Most Impressive Emerging Market Debut Issuer

Galaxy Pipeline Assets

2 Mercado Libre

3 Istanbul

EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive CEE Funding Official

Mustafa Turan, Turkey

2 Yuriy Butsa, Ukraine

3= Diana Popescu, Romania; Marjan Divjak, Slovenia

Most Impressive Middle East Funding Official

Rula AlQadi, First Abu Dhabi Bank

2 Ioannis Karadimitris, Abu Dhabi

3 Fahad Al-Saif, Saudi Arabia

Most Impressive African Funding Official

Abdelhakim Jouahri, Morocco

2 Romuald Wadagni, Benin

OTHER EM AWARDS

Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds

Moody’s

2 Fitch Ratings

3 S&P Global

Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds

Allen & Overy

2 Clifford Chance

3 Linklaters

General SRI Awards

INVESTMENT BANKS AND BANKERS

Overall Most Impressive Investment Bank for Green/SRI Capital Markets

BNP Paribas

2 Crédit Agricole CIB

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker

Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole CIB

2 Paul O’Connor, JP Morgan

3= Farnam Bidgoli, HSBC; Marilyn Ceci, JP Morgan

INVESTORS AND SERVICE PROVIDERS

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm

BlackRock, Amundi

(joint winners)

2 Pimco

3 Axa

Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider or Rating Agency

Sustainalytics

2 ISS ESG

3 Vigeo Eiris

GENERAL AWARDS

Most Influential Champion of the Market

Crédit Agricole

2= BNP Paribas, JP Morgan

3 HSBC

Most Valuable Innovation for the Green Finance Market

Climate Transition Finance Handbook

2 Sustainability-linked bonds

3 EU Taxonomy

Most Valuable Innovation for the Social and Sustainability Finance Market

Sustainability-linked bonds