GlobalCapital ECM Awards 2020: JDE Peet’s and Goldman win big

For the second time in the six years since the awards’ relaunch, GlobalCapital’s Equity Capital Markets Awards were not presented at a gala dinner in London.

The event was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the length and severity of the pandemic meant that for a second successive year we have not been able to gather in order to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the market.

However, GlobalCapital is as proud as ever to recognise the winners and nominees, who deserve praise for their work in 2020. In this edition of the awards, we experimented with a new format for deciding the awards. In addition to equity capital markets participants voting on what they thought were the best deals of the year, institutions were invited to pitch for the deals that they thought deserved recognition in 2020.

The response to this call was outstanding — and more people voted in the awards poll than ever before.

GlobalCapital’s editorial team used the results of the poll and the pitches to recognise several Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2020 as well as the Deal of the Year.

As in the past, GlobalCapital’s editorial team decided which banks deserved recognition in 2020, while the Best Non-Bank Market Participants category was decided by the poll.

Thank you to all of you who took part in voting in our awards poll and to those who took the time to pitch to us this year. And congratulations to the winners and nominees!

Best Banks

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year:

Goldman Sachs

Runners up

Morgan Stanley

Citi

JP Morgan

BNP Paribas

IPO Bank of the Year

Citi

Runners up

Goldman Sachs

Jefferies

Block Trade Bank of the Year

Morgan Stanley

Runners up

Goldman Sachs

Citi

Equity-Linked Bank of the Year

JP Morgan

Runners up

Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas

ECM Bank of the Year for Capital Raises Related to Covid-19

HSBC

Runners up

BNP Paribas

Barclays

ECM Bank of the Year for M&A Capital Raises

BNP Paribas

Runners up

HSBC

Goldman Sachs

ECM Bank of the Year for Green Equity Deals

Société Générale

Runners up

BNP Paribas

UBS

Best Corporate Broker

Investec

Runners up

Numis

JP Morgan Cazenove

Best Bank for Small Cap ECM

Berenberg

Runners up

JP Morgan

Jefferies

ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets

Citi

Runners up

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland

Barclays

Runners up

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

ECM Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux

BNP Paribas

Runners up

Société Générale

JP Morgan

ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Credit Suisse

Runners up

Bank of America

Morgan Stanley

ECM bank of the year in Italy

Goldman Sachs

Runners up

Intesa Sanpaolo

Barclays

ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia

JP Morgan

Runners up

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic region

Carnegie

Runners up

ABG Sundial Collier

Citi

Deals of the Year

Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year

JDE Peet’s

€2.59bn IPO

May 29 2020

BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan (global co-ordinators)

Bank of America, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, MUFG, Santander and UniCredit (bookrunners)

Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals in 2020

Allegro

Z10.56bn IPO

September 29 2020

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)

Barclays, BofA, Citi, Santander and PKO (bookrunners)

Alstom

€2bn Rights Issue

December 3 2020

Bank of America, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and HSBC (global co-ordinators)

Goldman Sachs, Natixis and Santander (bookrunners)

BBVA, Commerzbank and UniCredit (co-bookrunners)

Cellnex

€4bn Rights Issue

August 13 2020

BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)

BBVA, Caixabank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Intesa, Mediobanca, Sabadell, Santander, Société Générale and UniCredit (bookrunners)

Électricité de France

€2.4bn Green Convertible Bond

September 8 2020

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)

International Consolidated Airlines Group

£2.7bn Rights Issue

October 1 2020

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)

Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Credit Suisse and Santander (bookrunners)

Neoen

€170m Green Convertible Bond

May 28 2020

Goldman Sachs and Société Générale (global co-ordinators)

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and HSBC (bookrunners)

Rolls-Royce

£2.3bn Rights Issue

November 12 2020

BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)

Schneider Electric

€650m Sustainability-Linked Convertible Bond

17 November 2020

BNP Paribas (global co-ordinator)

Barclays, Citi and Société Générale (bookrunners)

The Hut Group

£1.9bn IPO

September 16 2020

Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan (global co-ordinators)

HSBC, Jefferies and Numis Securities (bookrunners)

2Mx Organic

€300m Spac IPO

December 7 2020

Deutsche Bank (global co-ordinator)

Société Générale (bookrunner)

Non-bank winners

Best Equity Capital Markets Advisor

Rothschild

Runners up

Lazard

Moelis & Co

Best Law Firm for ECM

White & Case

Runners up

Linklaters

Freshfields

Best Private Equity Firm at Using the Equity Capital Markets

Permira

Runners up

Apollo Global Management

KKR

Most Influential Long-Only ECM Investor

BlackRock

Runners Up

Fidelity Investments

Capital Group

Most Influential ECM Hedge Fund Investor

Millennium Management

Runners up

Marshall Wace

Segantii Capital Management

Most Influential Equity-linked investor

Highbridge Capital Management

Runners up

Fisch Asset Management

Advent Capital Management