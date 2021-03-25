GlobalCapital ECM Awards 2020: JDE Peet’s and Goldman win big
GlobalCapital is pleased to reveal the winners and nominees of its 2020 Equity Capital Markets Awards.
For the second time in the six years since the awards’ relaunch, GlobalCapital’s Equity Capital Markets Awards were not presented at a gala dinner in London.
The event was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the length and severity of the pandemic meant that for a second successive year we have not been able to gather in order to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the market.
However, GlobalCapital is as proud as ever to recognise the winners and nominees, who deserve praise for their work in 2020. In this edition of the awards, we experimented with a new format for deciding the awards. In addition to equity capital markets participants voting on what they thought were the best deals of the year, institutions were invited to pitch for the deals that they thought deserved recognition in 2020.
The response to this call was outstanding — and more people voted in the awards poll than ever before.
GlobalCapital’s editorial team used the results of the poll and the pitches to recognise several Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2020 as well as the Deal of the Year.
As in the past, GlobalCapital’s editorial team decided which banks deserved recognition in 2020, while the Best Non-Bank Market Participants category was decided by the poll.
Thank you to all of you who took part in voting in our awards poll and to those who took the time to pitch to us this year. And congratulations to the winners and nominees!
Best Banks
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year:
Goldman Sachs
Runners up
Morgan Stanley
Citi
JP Morgan
BNP Paribas
IPO Bank of the Year
Citi
Runners up
Goldman Sachs
Jefferies
Block Trade Bank of the Year
Morgan Stanley
Runners up
Goldman Sachs
Citi
Equity-Linked Bank of the Year
JP Morgan
Runners up
Morgan Stanley
BNP Paribas
ECM Bank of the Year for Capital Raises Related to Covid-19
Runners up
BNP Paribas
Barclays
ECM Bank of the Year for M&A Capital Raises
BNP Paribas
Runners up
HSBC
Goldman Sachs
ECM Bank of the Year for Green Equity Deals
Runners up
BNP Paribas
UBS
Best Corporate Broker
Investec
Runners up
Numis
JP Morgan Cazenove
Runners up
JP Morgan
Jefferies
ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets
Citi
Runners up
Morgan Stanley
Goldman Sachs
ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland
Barclays
Runners up
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
ECM Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux
BNP Paribas
Runners up
Société Générale
JP Morgan
ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Credit Suisse
Runners up
Bank of America
Morgan Stanley
ECM bank of the year in Italy
Goldman Sachs
Runners up
Intesa Sanpaolo
Barclays
ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia
JP Morgan
Runners up
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic region
Carnegie
Runners up
ABG Sundial Collier
Citi
Deals of the Year
Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year
JDE Peet’s
€2.59bn IPO
May 29 2020
BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan (global co-ordinators)
Bank of America, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, MUFG, Santander and UniCredit (bookrunners)
Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals in 2020
Allegro
Z10.56bn IPO
September 29 2020
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)
Barclays, BofA, Citi, Santander and PKO (bookrunners)
Alstom
€2bn Rights Issue
December 3 2020
Bank of America, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale and HSBC (global co-ordinators)
Goldman Sachs, Natixis and Santander (bookrunners)
BBVA, Commerzbank and UniCredit (co-bookrunners)
Cellnex
€4bn Rights Issue
August 13 2020
BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)
BBVA, Caixabank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Intesa, Mediobanca, Sabadell, Santander, Société Générale and UniCredit (bookrunners)
Électricité de France
€2.4bn Green Convertible Bond
September 8 2020
BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)
International Consolidated Airlines Group
£2.7bn Rights Issue
October 1 2020
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)
Bank of America, Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Credit Suisse and Santander (bookrunners)
Neoen
€170m Green Convertible Bond
May 28 2020
Goldman Sachs and Société Générale (global co-ordinators)
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and HSBC (bookrunners)
Rolls-Royce
£2.3bn Rights Issue
November 12 2020
BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley (global co-ordinators)
Schneider Electric
€650m Sustainability-Linked Convertible Bond
17 November 2020
BNP Paribas (global co-ordinator)
Barclays, Citi and Société Générale (bookrunners)
The Hut Group
£1.9bn IPO
September 16 2020
Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan (global co-ordinators)
HSBC, Jefferies and Numis Securities (bookrunners)
2Mx Organic
€300m Spac IPO
December 7 2020
Deutsche Bank (global co-ordinator)
Société Générale (bookrunner)
Non-bank winners
Best Equity Capital Markets Advisor
Runners up
Lazard
Moelis & Co
Best Law Firm for ECM
White & Case
Runners up
Linklaters
Freshfields
Best Private Equity Firm at Using the Equity Capital Markets
Permira
Runners up
Apollo Global Management
KKR
Most Influential Long-Only ECM Investor
BlackRock
Runners Up
Fidelity Investments
Capital Group
Most Influential ECM Hedge Fund Investor
Millennium Management
Runners up
Marshall Wace
Segantii Capital Management
Most Influential Equity-linked investor
Highbridge Capital Management
Runners up
Fisch Asset Management
Advent Capital Management