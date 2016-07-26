All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Brexit is no disaster for the UK, but it has increased the risk of investing

by Jeremy Weltman
July 26, 2016 03:15 PM
Euromoney’s survey shows the UK’s risk score falling in the wake of the shock referendum decision coming out in favour of a withdrawal from the European Union. The risk experts acknowledge the potential longer-term positives, the swift changes shoring up political stability, and the opportunities created by the pound depreciating. They are nevertheless concerned by the economic outlook and its impact on the fiscal metrics.

Jeremy Weltman
Last updated on August 05, 2021 05:48 PM
