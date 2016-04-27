All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Corporate liability management in a world of European quantitative easing

Sponsored UniCredit.png
by UniCredit
April 27, 2016 06:15 PM
After a strong start to the year, liability management activity came to a halt following the ECB’s announcement of its corporate sector purchase programme, prompting questions as to how this latest stimulus package will affect the market. Despite the slowdown, however, there is reason to believe an uptick in activity is on the horizon, according to UniCredit’s Liability Management team.

