Bond market volatility driving Schuldschein boom

by UniCredit
April 05, 2016 03:00 PM
Schuldscheine

The past few years have seen substantial activity in Germany’s Schuldschein market. With bond markets roiled by volatility and negative yields, many investors — including an increasing number of international players — are seeing Schuldscheine as an attractive alternative, and 2016 looks set to be one of the market’s biggest years yet, says Rudolf Bayer¬, Managing Director, and Jörg Stührwohldt, Managing Director, at UniCredit.

Tags

Sponsored ContentUniCreditSponsored content
Last updated on August 05, 2021 05:14 PM
