A Healthy, International Sterling Bond Market is Vital for a Successful Post-Brexit Britain

by GlobalCapital
June 05, 2017 02:45 PM

The Sterling bond market facilitates inward investment into the UK, provides financial institutions and corporations with efficient access to capital and maintains the relevance of Sterling as a major currency. At a critical period for the UK on the international stage, the Sterling bond market can showcase the foundations from which the UK economy has thrived over the years; its maturity, outward-looking, progressive nature and investment expertise. To do this, it must continue to evolve and address some key structural challenges.

Last updated on August 06, 2021 09:46 AM
