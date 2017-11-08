Hopes of PDVSA payment crumble as CDS trigger looms

As investors and analysts have tried to digest last Thursday’s announcement by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro that he would restructure all the country’s debt, the $1.169bn PDVSA maturity payment due on that day initially slipped somewhat under the radar.Indeed, during that same speech Maduro had said — to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.