Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Hopes of PDVSA payment crumble as CDS trigger looms

Holders of PDVSA’s 2017 bonds were suddenly filled with dread by Tuesday’s close as rumours of the overdue maturity payment being made could not be confirmed. Its credit default swap price worsened on the expectation a credit event would be declared.

  • By Oliver West
  • 08 Nov 2017

As investors and analysts have tried to digest last Thursday’s announcement by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro that he would restructure all the country’s debt, the $1.169bn PDVSA maturity payment due on that day initially slipped somewhat under the radar.

Indeed, during that same speech Maduro had said — to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 61,115.37 281 9.76%
2 HSBC 58,565.90 319 9.35%
3 JPMorgan 54,614.63 232 8.72%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,317.30 119 4.68%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 26,298.00 190 4.20%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,595.76 51 14.44%
2 JPMorgan 15,345.68 53 11.91%
3 HSBC 15,020.10 36 11.66%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,405.90 43 8.85%
5 Santander 11,203.55 41 8.70%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,716.36 86 13.24%
2 Citi 23,013.06 81 11.84%
3 HSBC 17,587.52 66 9.05%
4 BNP Paribas 10,065.46 30 5.18%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,941.95 27 5.12%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,033.69 25 9.26%
2 UniCredit 2,695.44 19 8.23%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.92%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 7.02%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,584.45 16 4.84%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 11,846.59 161 22.83%
2 ICICI Bank 5,305.62 137 10.22%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 5,129.98 142 9.89%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,661.93 41 7.06%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,545.51 61 4.91%