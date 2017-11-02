Watermark
Chinese bond price squeeze proves short-lived, but issuers still enjoy buoyant demand for deals

Chinese issuers have seen bond prices ebb and flow in recent weeks, as the market prepared for and then reacted to the Chinese sovereign’s $2bn issuance last week. The deal caused a massive price tightening across Asia, but the dive in credit spreads proved short-lived. Morgan Davis and Addison Gong report.

  • By Addison Gong, Morgan Davis
  • 02 Nov 2017
On October 27, the day after China sealed its dollar bond deal, the country’s issuers rejoiced as prices tightened across secondary markets. Financial issuers saw their deals trade 10bp tighter, while state-owned enterprises (SOEs) had close to 8bp of tightening. The sovereign itself saw its five and ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,236.97 71 5.81%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.65%
3 UBS 9,735.00 75 4.62%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,686.43 45 4.60%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,347.97 46 4.44%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,538.73 198 8.15%
2 Citi 27,789.50 168 7.67%
3 JPMorgan 22,593.63 129 6.23%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,847.10 96 5.20%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,601.44 115 4.31%

