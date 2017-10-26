Hon Hai eyes $500m return to equity-linked

The trade launched on Monday evening through bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and HSBC. Hon Hai manufactures consumer electronics components for companies such as Apple.The Reg S-only five year CB, with put and call options after three years, is being marketed with no coupon ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.