Swedbank to join green universe with senior roadshow

The €500m five year green bond is not expected to be a one-off trade. “Our ambition is to be an annual issuer in the green market,” said Magnus Alvesson from investor relations at Swedbank.Alvesson said that while the euro market is deeper than other currencies for green ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.