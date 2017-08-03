The week in renminbi: PBoC governor urges corporate debt redefinition, China’s GDP growth to hit 7% in H2, IMF, World Bank to hold annual BRI forums

The governor of the People’s Bank of China says the country should redefine corporate debt, China’s GDP growth could rise to 7% in the second half, and the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank plan annual forums on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

