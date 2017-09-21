Watermark
Go to Global edition

The value of a well-timed tantrum

The worst nightmare for bankers is an absurdly demanding client. But throw in a teenage tantrum and things go from bad to worse.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

I recently stumbled on a familiar face from the bond world who told me a harrowing story about one Chinese company. The owner of this firm, excited to see his debut bond issue up close, came on to the trading floor to watch his syndicate bankers execute the deal. He did not like what he saw.

The $300m order book did not come close to covering his target deal size of $500m. His bankers, quite rightly, told him that he needed to adjust his expectations. Instead, he adjusted his location – leaving the building and ignoring phone calls, emails, and all manner of attempts to reach him.

My friend and his team all sat there, stunned, not knowing whether to proceed with the deal or call it off. Six anxious hours passed before the borrower finally walked through the door as if nothing had happened.

He had clearly reflected and told his bankers he was willing to adjust: $350m would do. Of course, that was still $50m over what was available but what exactly were his bankers supposed to do? 

They didn’t want to lose the client, and having quite literally lost him for the last few hours, they decided to take the extra $50m on their own books.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.78
2 CITIC Securities 22.01
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 10.16
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.90
4 Everbright Securities 7.90

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 9,864.72 62 5.60%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,917.11 41 5.06%
3 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,175.96 42 4.64%
4 UBS 7,757.11 57 4.41%
5 Citi 7,496.71 53 4.26%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 27,365.36 181 8.34%
2 Citi 23,695.17 147 7.22%
3 JPMorgan 20,688.75 117 6.31%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,466.30 86 5.02%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,043.71 105 4.28%

Asian polls & awards

  • GlobalCapital Asia Regional Capital Market Awards 2017

    GlobalCapital Asia is pleased to invite pitches for our annual regional capital markets and investment banking awards, rewarding the most impressive transactions and investment bank franchises of 2017.

  • GlobalCapital Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017: the Winners

    France, Tennet, NWB and Berlin Hyp are among the green and social bond issuers acclaimed in GlobalCapital's Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017, which were announced on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

  • Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards: the Nominations

    GlobalCapital is happy to announce the nominations for its Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards 2017.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 2

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the final five questions.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 1

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the first five questions.