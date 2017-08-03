ING’s loan syndication and sales VP leaves

Ljunstrom, a VP in the team, left a month and a half ago, according to a market source, to take on a role at another bank, which is yet to be confirmed.Before ING he was associate director of loan syndication sales at Mizuho for almost ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.