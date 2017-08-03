Watermark
ING’s loan syndication and sales VP leaves

Henrik Ljungstrom has left his role on ING's loan syndicate and sales team after almost three years.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 05:00 PM

Ljunstrom, a VP in the team, left a month and a half ago, according to a market source, to take on a role at another bank, which is yet to be confirmed.

Before ING he was associate director of loan syndication sales at Mizuho for almost ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 291,980.41 990 10.84%
2 JPMorgan 253,340.87 916 9.40%
3 Citi 180,594.98 550 6.70%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 146,984.20 673 5.45%
5 Barclays 106,287.17 450 3.94%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,666.99 10 13.69%
2 Citi 3,086.50 9 11.52%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,644.31 11 9.87%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,875.20 6 7.00%
5 JPMorgan 1,496.41 4 5.59%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 16,208.95 66 6.95%
2 BNP Paribas 14,880.59 84 6.38%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,375.11 54 5.74%
4 HSBC 12,458.30 78 5.34%
5 Deutsche Bank 11,766.27 66 5.05%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,278.39 154 6.72%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,143.34 108 6.69%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,870.66 87 5.83%
4 BNP Paribas 25,698.98 148 5.19%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,075.80 129 4.66%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%