NIBC seven times oversubscribed for ‘capital optimisation’ AT1 trade

With books reaching €1.4bn, the Dutch lender priced the bond at 6%, tightened from initial price thoughts of 6.5%-6.75% and guidance of 6%-6.25%. While the original mandate was for €150m, the strength of demand allowed the bank to print €50m extra.“If you look at the book, if ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.