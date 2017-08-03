Watermark
NIBC seven times oversubscribed for ‘capital optimisation’ AT1 trade

NIBC Bank was able to time its entrance to a strong market on Friday, filling its additional tier one (AT1) bucket with a perpetual non-call seven year deal.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 01:45 PM

With books reaching €1.4bn, the Dutch lender priced the bond at 6%, tightened from initial price thoughts of 6.5%-6.75% and guidance of 6%-6.25%. While the original mandate was for €150m, the strength of demand allowed the bank to print €50m extra.

“If you look at the book, if ...

