InterGlobe nets Rp38bn from popular share sale

The issuer — the parent of Indian budget airline IndiGo — launched the institutional placement programme on September 15 with a view to sell 33.6m shares, of which 22.4m were primary and 11.2m secondary. The latter was sold by existing shareholders Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal, Asha Mukherjee and the
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.