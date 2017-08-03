Qatari banks set to shy away from syndicated loans
The dispute between Qatar and six other Gulf states could curb its chances of plugging the country's banks’ funding needs through the syndicated loan market, leading bankers to believe more private arrangements may be the answer to the isolated gulf state’s woes. Bianca Boorer reports.
The stand-off
over Qatar's alleged links to terrorists, which began over the summer, has led to the withdrawal of Qr82bn ($22bn) of deposits and
interbank placements from the Qatari banking system in June and July, according
to a report by MUFG
. Moody’s
estimates this figure is higher with
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.