Emerging market issuers meet captive audience

Emerging market bond investors are salivating at the chance to snap up some high yielding bonds, after a snoozy summer period combined with solid inflows left many with cash to spare.

  • By Michael Turner, Oliver West
  • 10:45 AM

Tajikistan’s debut and a return to the market for Ukraine will offer investors the chance to put money to work.

“There have been fairly strong inflows and not a great deal of primary activity,” said one asset manager. “So I expect the names who have ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,701.14 212 9.99%
2 HSBC 43,146.64 246 9.43%
3 JPMorgan 38,761.34 179 8.47%
4 Deutsche Bank 23,365.24 93 5.11%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,638.90 152 4.73%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,490.99 35 15.51%
2 HSBC 12,184.33 28 13.04%
3 JPMorgan 11,461.94 38 12.26%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,002.62 30 9.63%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,121.99 23 6.55%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 16,344.60 66 12.25%
2 Citi 16,152.98 59 12.10%
3 HSBC 10,169.10 52 7.62%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,468.11 22 6.35%
5 BNP Paribas 7,646.91 22 5.73%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,566.89 21 9.13%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,238.84 19 7.96%
3 UniCredit 2,041.07 15 7.26%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,023.39 7 7.20%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,436.12 14 5.11%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 9,732.77 138 21.36%
2 ICICI Bank 4,802.51 120 10.54%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,372.53 116 9.60%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,379.47 35 7.42%
5 HDFC Bank 2,291.74 62 5.03%