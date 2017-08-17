Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US reg shift could boost underpowered foreign banks

Deregulation proposals from the US Treasury Department could be a blessing for foreign banks, which are struggling with trapped capital and costly restructurings in their US units — and falling further behind their thriving US competitors. But reform could be further away than ever, as the Trump White House staggers into self-inflicted crisis.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 17 Aug 2017
The Treasury proposal on financial reform, published on June 12, offers most potential easing to the US banks, large and small, including higher thresholds for the most intensive supervision and other specific measures, such as excluding cash, initial margin for derivatives and US Treasuries from the calculation of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 279,845.20 1030 8.97%
2 JPMorgan 255,857.46 1164 8.20%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 248,695.42 859 7.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 191,872.02 614 6.15%
5 Barclays 183,357.93 702 5.88%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 28,409.71 115 7.09%
2 Deutsche Bank 26,802.83 89 6.68%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,896.88 69 6.21%
4 BNP Paribas 21,168.42 119 5.28%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 19,323.66 110 4.82%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,671.74 61 7.88%
2 Citi 12,076.06 76 6.96%
3 Morgan Stanley 11,895.38 66 6.86%
4 UBS 11,800.30 47 6.80%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,107.46 58 6.40%