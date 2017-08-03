People Moves in Brief

FIG bankers shift in syndicate carousel
A former FIG syndicate director at Crédit Agricole is understood to have joined Deutsche Bank, following a string of FIG syndicate moves in previous months.Viet Le has left Crédit Agricole, where he had been director of FIG syndicate since August ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.