People Moves in Brief

Deutsche raids Créd Ag for FIG - HSBC SSA banker heads to RBC - Loans head leaves First Abu Dhabi

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 06:45 PM

FIG bankers shift in syndicate carousel

A former FIG syndicate director at Crédit Agricole is understood to have joined Deutsche Bank, following a string of FIG syndicate moves in previous months.

Viet Le has left Crédit Agricole, where he had been director of FIG syndicate since August ...

