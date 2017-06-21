Barclays set to jump into scorching AT1 market

The benchmark perpetual non-call seven year deal could come as early as tomorrow, according to a banker close to the deal.It will be Barclays' second AT1 sterling issuance of the year, after it priced £1.25bn of perpetual non-call six year notes on February 28 with a 7.25% ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.