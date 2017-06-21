Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Moody’s sees low cost of debt driving M&A, but investors may push for other uses

The pharmaceutical and consumer products sectors are well set to take advantage of the low cost of debt for M&A activity in the next 12-18 months, according to a report published on Thursday by credit rating agency Moody’s. But the actions of some companies suggest a different approach.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:45 PM
“EMEA companies’ search for revenue and margin growth in other regions or through new products will continue to fuel their M&A activity,” said Paolo Leschiutta, a Moody’s vice president and senior credit officer and the report’s co-author. “Companies with strong and stable cashflow generation will be in a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 26 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 87,203.87 375 7.26%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 76,504.70 341 6.37%
3 Citi 71,626.86 340 5.96%
4 Barclays 58,502.95 242 4.87%
5 Deutsche Bank 57,775.20 231 4.81%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 18,558.49 77
2 Barclays 16,575.05 61
3 Deutsche Bank 15,098.70 57
4 HSBC 12,716.94 54
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,027.68 61

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 4,628.74 37 7.86%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,159.17 38 7.06%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,115.59 32 6.99%
4 Credit Suisse 3,765.70 40 6.39%
5 Barclays 3,740.83 31 6.35%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 20,768.54 157 11.07%
2 Citi 17,246.81 128 9.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,507.84 133 8.27%
4 Goldman Sachs 13,221.26 95 7.05%
5 Barclays 13,125.47 83 7.00%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 17,594.91 78 3.46%
2 Deutsche Bank 17,577.48 56 3.46%
3 HSBC 16,542.61 75 3.25%
4 Barclays 15,405.51 68 3.03%
5 Citi 15,010.66 61 2.95%