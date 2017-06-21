Swiss Re picks banks for new perpetual bond

Swiss Re hired BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Lloyds Bank and UBS as joint lead managers for a new subordinated bond sale in the Reg S dollar market.The Swiss reinsurance firm is looking to sell a pre-funded ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.