Econ committee sets out three tiers of covered bonds

In parallel with the European Commission's efforts to harmonise the covered bond market, the European Parliament kicked off its formal drafting efforts in Brussels on June 20, when the Econ committee discussed proposed amendments aimed at creating a pan-European covered bond framework.A covered bond specialist familiar with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.