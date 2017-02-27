Deutsche Hypo mandates as NordLB considers sale of bank

Deutsche Hypo has mandated Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC, NordLB and UniCredit to lead manage a €500m mortgage backed eight year Pfandbrief that is rated Aa1 with Moody's.
The transaction, which will be the issuer’s longest, is likely to be launched on Wednesday.The choice of maturity ...
