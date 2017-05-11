BoCom International seals $231m HK IPO

BoCom International Holdings was offering 666.7m primary shares at HK$2.6-HK$3.1 each, which gave the Reg S only deal a potential size of HK$1.7bn-HK$2.1bn.

A 14-strong syndicate, led by joint sponsors and global co-ordinators BoCom, China Securities International, CICC and Haitong International, hit the road on May 5.

The ...