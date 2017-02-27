FRNs set for duration boost as Soc Gen hits seven years

A syndicate banker away from the deal said it was “only a matter of time” before issuers started venturing further out on the maturity curve in the floating rate note format, given the strength of demand for the product this week.Mediobanca, Deutsche Bank and
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.