Nomura’s international biz turns to profit

Nomura’s full year results on Thursday showed the Japanese bank’s international division in fine fettle, recording the highest profits since the bank started splitting out regions in its reporting. The bank was helped by a benign market backdrop in the quarter, and by the culmination of a rapid cost-cutting programme that saw it shutter European equities last year.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 27 Apr 2017

Nomura’s businesses outside Japan have been dogged by profitability concerns, but the international operations have now been profitable for four straight quarters. It said there had been “significant improvement in profitability following strategic review of EMEA and Americas businesses”.

The firm closed its European equities and EMEA ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,281.63 28 8.86%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.29%
3 UBS 5,678.69 26 6.91%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 6.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.84%