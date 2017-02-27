Watermark
Norwegian, Canadian and UK covered bonds resilient to house price shock

The heads of funding at DNB Boligkreditt and Royal Bank of Canada told delegates at this week’s IMN conference that investors are well protected from a potential fall in house prices. UK covered bonds are similarly resilient said a director at Fitch Ratings. And even in a hard Brexit, the privileged position of covered bonds would be upheld by UK courts, said a partner at Clifford Chance.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:00 PM
The head of long term funding at DNB, Thor Tellefsen, conceded that “there could be a bubble in some regions” of Norway but he was confident that measures taken by the regulatory authorities, such as increasing the down-payment or equity stake, would have a dampening impact on prices. ...

