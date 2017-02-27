Two real estate sukuk add diversity to pipe

Dar Al-Arkan, rated B1, is planning a five year dollar sukuk, and has named Alkhair Capital, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Goldman Sachs, Noor Bank and QInvest to arrange the deal.The issuer is a regular in the sukuk market, and is familiar ...
