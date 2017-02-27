Money for nothing: passive bookrunners are the least-bad solution

Defending the existence of the passive bookrunner seems impossible. Banks mandated in this august role are paid in line with their active
Work without pay might seem the dream — retailers would not be struggling if they were paid without selling products — but investment banks aren’t like other firms, and the absurdity of the passive bookrunner is part of a carefully balanced equilibrium.
The problem is this: bond mandates are, in part, payment for previous services rendered, and not always reflections of market competence. Every bank in the top 10 can execute a new bond issue for a well-known corporate with roughly equal skill. The ones mandated to do so, however, are the ones which also lend.
Since the
Corporates have some sympathy for banks, but few good options. They want to keep their relationship banks, but won’t pay more for backstop credit they don’t
Hence the passive bookrunner. It’s