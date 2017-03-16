Zheshang Bank markets AT1, Guanghui Group mandates
China Zheshang Bank Co is out with its maiden international additional tier one, while Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment (Group) Co, the largest shareholder in China Grand Auto, is prepping for its offshore debut.
Hong Kong-listed
China Zheshang Bank Co is marketing its dollar AT1, a perpetual non call five, with initial price guidance set in the 5.7% area by joint global co-ordinators BOC International, CICC HK Securities, Citic CLSA Securities, CMB International, Haitong International, HSBC and Ping An of China Securities (Hong
