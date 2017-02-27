Watermark
Kenya launches both its loans after delays

Kenya has finally launched its $800m loan into syndication after a pause in the process, caused by another deal for the government emerging in the market.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 04:00 PM

Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Chartered and Stanbic were chosen to lead the syndication on January 17.

A month later, another loan to Kenya for $500m, coordinated by Trade and Development Bank (formerly known as Preferential Trade Area Bank or PTA Bank) surfaced, causing confusion in the market. ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 67,778.97 227 13.16%
2 JPMorgan 52,330.31 164 10.16%
3 Barclays 30,137.66 109 5.85%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 27,812.92 137 5.40%
5 Citi 26,407.69 97 5.13%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 HSBC 1,525.00 2 33.86%
2 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 32.48%
3 Citi 526.69 2 11.69%
4 Arab Banking Corp - BSC 247.73 2 5.50%
5 UBS 88.08 1 1.96%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 2,186.68 7 218,668,332,367.96%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,181.00 6 218,100,166,350.55%
3 JPMorgan 1,705.93 5 170,593,080,867.83%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,629.56 7 162,956,270,630.76%
5 BNP Paribas 1,401.81 7 140,180,573,252.87%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 10.99%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.43%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.44%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.50%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.41%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%