E.On bags €1.34bn for debt reduction after losses in 2016

E.On, the German electricity and gas company, successfully placed €1.34bn of new equity on Thursday night after announcing earlier in the week that it had made a €16bn loss in 2016 due to a writedown of the value of Uniper, the fossil fuels business it span off last year, and costs related to the decommissioning of its nuclear assets.