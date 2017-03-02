Royal Industries proposes restructuring $405m loan
Indonesian palm oil seller Royal Industries has failed to repay the first and second installments of a $405m loan raised in 2015, and has now proposed a restructuring.
The deal in question is a $405m loan signed at a size of $380m in June 2015
and led by CTBC Bank, Deutsche Bank and First Gulf Bank as original mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. It had two tranches — a three year revolver with a 2.8 year
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.